Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:27 PM
2 DU students handed over to police for spreading Hizbut-Tahrir ideology

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
DU Correspondent

A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League central leaders (BCL) on Monday handed over two Dhaka University (DU) students suspecting them to be activists of Hizb ut-Tahrir to Police at Madhur Canteen of the University at around 4:30pm.
The BCL leaders caught them red-handed while they were talking about implementing 'Khelafat Andolon' and 'the necessity' of it across the world. The two arrested are Abu Al Zinnatul and Sabul Islam. Both are students of English Department of the university under 2018-19 academic session while Zinnatul is a residential student of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall and Sabul is of Salimullah Muslim Hall.
Some BCL central leaders, seeking anonymity, told the Daily Observer that they listened to the two for at least 30 minutes sitting beside their table while they were talking about the necessity of 'Khelafot Andolon' in the country, resenting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and discussing on international politics.
After half and hour, the leaders pretend to be general students and seek invitation from them. The leaders said they started inviting us to the radical organisation and explained to us why we should be a part of the organisation.
"Then, we forcibly took their mobile phones, opened Gallery and found a lot of videos of Hizb ut-Tahrir," one of the student leaders said.
"When, we found the videos, they suddenly ran away leaving their mobile phones. Then we caught them running after them at Hakim Chhattar. They acknowledged their activities and involvement with the organization," he added.


