

Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem



Their wrath hurt the Hindu community's religious sentiments too. Hefazat activists attacked Brahmanbaria's biggest temple Sree Sree Anandamayee Kali Mandir. Their vandalisms also resulted in breaking the idols of Krishna and Goddess Kali. They have also been reported barging into Dol Purnima Ceremony and attacked some Hindu worshippers while they were performing their prayers. Moreover, their violent supporters also attacked Sonar Bangla Express train at Dakshin Poirotola in Brahmanbaria around 10:00 am yesterday and injured at least 10 passengers.



We are literary shocked and speechless after witnessing such countrywide organized chaos. Amid this resurgence of Covid-19 crisis when country is again witnessing surging number of infection and death rates, how can one justify their strikes and sheer acts of violence? Furthermore, they have already announced nationwide rally on April 2-- the very day on which medical admission test is scheduled to be held.



Just after the celebrations of our golden jubilee of independence, this violence is utterly disgraceful. It also questions their religious beliefs because what they are doing is completely against Quranic teachings and values. What we as a nation cannot tolerate is the guiding principle of violence that the organization continues to set free, in order to meet their demands. As a responsible member of the fourth estate, we believe that such extremist and violent ideologies , such as followed by Hefazat , has no place in a nation as diverse as ours. Hefazat supporters' unrelenting anger keeps tarnishing the image of our country. Their outrage will further disrupt our communal harmony since they are deliberately attacking non-muslims.



