Sudden rise of C-19 cases, a worrying matter

Dear Sir

In last few days the spread of C-19 has become a new worry for us. With the rise in infection number, the death rate has also rises to an alarming level. Amid the rapid transmission of the lethal virus that began a global pandemic, hospitals are also struggling with the rising number of critical patients.



Unless active measures like those of last November and December are taken, the transmission will continue rising, apparently. Experts apprehended that the transmission will continue rising in the coming days. Later in November and December, the country saw an upward trend, which came to the lowest during January and February. Since March 9, it continued rising again. Experts said the actual positivity rate is higher than the reported rate every day. Unfortunately, the government has not been able to strictly enforce the health safety rules, a key instrument in the fight against virus transmission. A large section of the population is still reluctant to wear masks though it is mandatory to use those in public places.



Under this circumstance, it is imperative to deploy law enforcing agencies to ensure health guideline is followed. Simultaneously, people should be aware about the matter and follow health guideline.



Alif Khan

Over email