

Professional crime: Overview of financial sector of Bangladesh



Professional crime can be defined as a crime or offence committed by any professionals of the organization to deceit or concealment of trust of the client or stakeholder of the organization. It is such a crime that a company can be destroyed if it happens in the private sector and government may forgo huge revenues or loss assets whether it happens in the government sector or private sectors.



Similar to the rest of the world, professional crimes exist in all sectors of Bangladesh. Crimes are revealed when it comes to the knowledge of concerned persons, other than most of the crimes remain undisclosed. Some crimes get coverage when the financial involvement or losses are large or the extent of crime are huge than average. News of financial embezzlement in the banking and financial sectors has become a matter of concern. Though such crimes are not new in our banking sector but when such crimes committed by the direct interest of the top professionals then it's a concern for the survival of the organization.



An organization's growth is fully depends on proper functioning of its employees and it is the organization's staff of all levels who are, individually or in groups, responsible for the achievement or non-achievement of the organization's goal. When the ethics of the employees destroyed or organization itself does not practice ethical culture, professional crime may occur. If this malpractice is done by the top level professional of the organization then other officials of the organization should have mere control to stop it.



Prashanta Kumar Halder (P K Halder), former Managing Director of a private commercial bank has set such an example of professional crimes for which not only one or two financial institutions are suffering, rather four financial institutions and few banks are in huge financial crisis. Some of them are in the position of near to closure of the business. Many other professionals of those organizations will be accused for having relations with that crime. Some of them might get involved intentionally or unintentionally but the ultimate looser are the depositors, investors, shareholders and other stakeholders.



The main culprit laundered around Tk3500 crore and managed to flee the country. The case is now under investigation by ACC. Though there are banking rules and regulations for granting loans, there are tools to analysis a borrower for assessment before grating loans, there are internal audit (Bank or NBFIs own audit) and external audit (central bank) for monitoring the loans, strict laws to protect money laundering but nothing could work to stop the crimes.



Absence of professionalism or absence of ethics instigates crimes. This is not a kind of exclusive crime in the banking sector of Bangladesh, such kind of crime happens repeatedly, either small or large in volume. When the volume of crime is relatively small, in most cases no punitive action under criminal code have been taken except administrative action of suspension, termination, demotion, salary cut etc. As a result, repetition of crimes is happening. If exemplary punishment is given to the real culprits then the financial sector will be free from corruptions and crimes.



But, there is no exclusive laws related to professional crime in our country. Other than money laundering or irregularities in granting loan, there are many offences happens in financial sector those are also crimes. Such as: false accounting entries and/or misrepresentations of financial condition, fraudulent trades designed to inflate profits or hide losses, false loan creation for personal gain, taking and giving bribe for granting loan or collecting funds, misuse of corporate property for personal advantage, theft of depositors money or organization fund, misreporting of asset quality and status, corruption in purchase etc.



Such crime may happen in different levels of the financial sectors. But, why such crime occurs by the highly educated people? It may be from greediness or from financial crisis. The professionals involve in relatively large volume crime due to greediness or by coerce of top executive where they may have no additional financial benefit except to remain loyal to their corrupted bosses just to save their job or position or in an expectation that they will be promoted to higher grade by the grace of those bosses. Lack of boldness to protest any illicit proposal from the top levels, is also another reasons to involve in the crime unintentionally. But, whether intentional or unintentional, once any one put wrong steps, may accused as criminal.



How to combat the professional crime in banking sector? To be a financial professional, the first and foremost required quality is honesty. This honesty is required from the top to bottom level professionals. Besides, Bank should operate independently without unwanted or unreasonable interference of the board of directors or other influential persons. But logical and lawful co-operation, supervision and control of the board of directors is required to ensure smooth operations. Independent board members having knowledge and experience in the related profession may be appointed for ensuring best financial practices. Accountability of the all the individual employees including top management level professionals, internal auditors of the organization and external auditors (auditors of controlling authority) should be ensured to minimize crime or fault in operational level.



Specific laws related to professional crime and punitive measures, especially for financial sector, should introduce to minimize the crimes. Rewarding for ethical practice may introduce to encourage good corporate culture and finally, controlling authority may introduce a cell for the whistle blower where the different PCBs or FIs professionals may report secretly proper information about any possible crimes. The authority will also protect the whistle blower's from any unwanted risk related to his job. In USA, FBI has its jurisdiction to investigate the white collar crime or professional crime, as they give due importance on such crime.



Financial sector is a crucial sector for any country as it is the wheel of the economy. Trust on this sector by the different stakeholder is required for its growth. Professional crime is an impediment for the growth of the organization as well as economy of a country also. But, nowadays professional crime is increasing alarmingly in our country. So, the authorities concerned should take proper initiatives.

The writer is a banker and

freelance writer



