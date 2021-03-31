Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!

For over a year, the fierce rage of the ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on our lives in every way imaginable. In this battle for survival against such a deadly virus, medical professionals and students from around the world have led from the front like warriors, fearlessly responding to their call of duty to save lives while putting their own lives at stake. In fact, many veterans have come out of retirement to walk alongside their peers in this once-in-a-lifetime crisis.



As hospitals become overcrowded with new cases every now and then due to recurring waves, these professionals and sometimes students are often required to work long hours and back to back shifts in order to assist in the treatment of infected patients. Innumerable photographs of doctors with bruised faces--as a result of continued use of personal protective equipment throughout the day for the purpose of raising public awareness--have surfaced on news channels and social media platforms. These images bear witness to their story of heroism for future generations.



In general, health professionals are required to wear medical aprons when they are at work. It works as a protection for the health workers at all levels. As the FDA website provides, "personal protective equipment, such as gowns, is used in healthcare facilities. They are worn to protect against the transmission of infection or illness if the user comes into contact with potentially infectious liquid or solid substance. They may be used to prevent the gown user from spreading microorganisms which might harm vulnerable populations, like those with compromised immune systems". Thus, during these unprecedented hours of the Covid-19 pandemic, wearing such aprons have become even more necessary. In a way medical aprons have become a symbol of the profession which draws awe and respect from general mass.



There are clear and strict guidelines for health professionals to wear such aprons. WHO guidelines clearly state that "PPE (typically includes gloves, gowns/aprons, masks and respirators, goggles, and face shields) should be used based on the risk of exposure (e g type of activity) and the transmission dynamics of the pathogen (e g contact, droplet or aerosol). The overuse of PPE will have a further impact on supply shortages" and "remove and discard PPE carefully, either at the doorway or immediately outside the patient room". On the other hand, Directorate General of Medical Education (DGHS) has also clearly instructed professionals to "remove soiled gown as soon as possible" in their National Guideline for Health Care Provider On Infection Prevention and Control of COVID19 pandemic in Healthcare Setting.



Where the risk starts:

Despite these guidelines, nowadays we see a lot of health professionals in public places wearing medical aprons. This raises the question of how hygienic it is, given that they are either leaving or arriving at work. Thus, they are either carrying germs from hospital or taking germs from outside to the hospital. As a result, the chances of people who work in the hospital with them and stay with them at home becoming infected through them are significantly magnified.



We also notice advertisements of big companies promoting soap, medicines, water purifiers where they show medical professionals coming home wearing medical gowns. Even they are eating at home wearing it with their family members. What kind of message do these advertisements give to the public at large?



The way in which advertisements influence public behaviour, starting from what they eat or wear to the places they visit, is it not reasonable to expect that these unhealthy practices will be followed by many in real life. And thus advertisements play a role in putting many lives in jeopardy during this pandemic. One cannot help but be perplexed as to how these advertisements escape the eyes of so many intelligent individuals involved in their creation and broadcasting.



Actions required:

So, what are the options for resolving this dilemma? Firstly, a general sense of sensitization must be created at all levels so that greater collective actions can be taken in the future to prevent these negligent acts. This can be achieved through organising training sessions and making advertisements with the aim of raising public awareness. Awareness can be part of continued professional development programmes for medical professionals.



Secondly, rules instructing what to do and what not to do for medical professionals/students and people involved in the making and broadcasting of advertisements must be expanded. Having said that, it is also critical to pay close attention at all times to ensure that all of these rules are properly implemented, or else they will lose their validity, as many other rules and regulations in our country have. To this end, any violation should be tackled as strictly as possible.



Thirdly, from a creative standpoint, advertising standards must be raised to the point where they do not promote unhealthy practices. This can be accomplished by paying attention to minute details and then imposing stricter censorship.



Fourthly, people wearing medical gowns and aprons should not be allowed to enter public places (restaurant, coffee shops, supermarkets, shopping malls etc) unless they are needed to handle an emergency. Moreover, sign posts should be hanged in prominent places of every health facility about medical gown/apron etiquette to raise awareness. Finally, medical professionals/students must be self-aware and ensure that their peers follow the guidelines.



The opinions in this article are intended to draw the attention of medical professionals, regulatory bodies, and those involved in the production of advertisements to an important issue that we frequently overlook--in order to ensure everyone's safety. The goal of this article is to make current and future professionals aware that wearing their gown outside of the medical setting can pose a public health risk and to discourage them from doing so. Furthermore, we also want to humbly request that advertisement makers refrain from creating content that sends the wrong message to the general public.

Shahariar Sadat is a development

professional. Arafat Reza is an LLB

graduate from BPP University, UK.
















