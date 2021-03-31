Video
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
Countryside

Eviction From Ichamati Banks

Dwellers begin hunger strike

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Mar 30: In demand of legal settlement before eviction, people living on both sides of the Ichamati River flowing through the district town, went on a fast-unto-death programme from Monday morning.
The hunger strike and sit-in-demonstration were organised in front of the Pabna Press Club under the banner of committee for legal settlements on the banks of Ichamati River.
 It was addressed, among others, by Advocate Masudur Rahman Mintu, Abul Kalam Azad, Pavel Hasan Jahangir, and Municipal Councillor Aminur Rahman Badal.
Speakers said, they have valid documents; they bought lands according to the rules and regulations. They asked the administration for paying due compensation if they are evicted.
Illegal structures from Library Bazaar to Shalgaria Shashmanghat. and the construction of five kilometres of walkway on both banks of the river were removed earlier this year. The river excavation work was stopped due to demarcation and litigation in the court.
As part of the government's river protection programme, and in response to the long-standing demands of the people of Pabna, the WDB, the district administration, and Pabna Municipality are going to resume excavation of the river; it is scheduled to start on March 31.
On December 23, in 2019, 80 illegal structures were removed in the first phase on both banks of the Ichamati River; and five acres of government properties were          recovered.



