Nine killed in road mishaps in 6 dists

At least nine people were killed in separate road mishaps in six districts- Naogaon, Noakhali, Mymensingh, Chuadanga, Chattogram and Barishal.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAGAON: A housewife was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased, Sarjina Khatun, 36, was identified as wife of Mahidul Islam, 46, of Chakgovinda Village in Mohadevpur Upazila.

According to witnesses, Mahidul Islam was going to relative's house at Mangalbari by a motor cycle with his wife Sarjina on the back. A truck hit his motor cycle at T&T crossing in the Sadar upazila of Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Highway, in which Sarjina was seriously injured.

Locals took Sarjina and Mahidul to Upazila Health Complex. She died in the hospital. Mahidul is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Police seized the truck on the spot. Driver Rubel Hossain of Rohanpur area under Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District, and his Assistant Morabar Hossain of the same area were arrested.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A woman was killed when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw ran over her in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased Ruma Akter, 52, was a resident of Dhanyapur Village under Sonaimuri Upazila.

The CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit Ruma while she was crossing a road in front of American Specialist Hospital at Maijdee Bazar, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Sudharam Model PS OC Shahed Uddin confirmed the matter.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in the district's Haluaghat upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anik, 25, son of Md. Salam, resident of Atuajungle village in the upazila.

Locals said a truck hit a motorcycle in Rogunathpur area at noon, leaving Anik critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

DAMURHUDA, CHUADANGA: A man and his son were killed, and another youth was injured when a truck crashed into a police box in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Hasanur, 38, and his son Azam,11, of Dugdugi Village in the upazila. The injured youth also hails from the same village.

Police said a speeding truck hit a battery-run van in front of Darshana Fire Service office around 8am and ploughed through a police box that left Azam dead on the spot and injured his father and co-villager. Hasanur was declared dead at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: Three people were killed in a road accident in Lohagara Upazila of the district early Sunday.

One of the deceased was identified as Shah Alam, hailed from Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

Dohazari Highway Police OC M Abdur Rab told media that a microbus hit hard a srtationery truck from behind in front of Padua union parishad office around 3:30am, leaving one dead on the spot and two injured.

GOURNADI, BARISHAL: An unidentified woman, who was injured in a road accident seven days back in Gournadi Upazila of the district, died in a hospital on Sunday night.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Tauhidul Islam confirmed the death.

OC said, a vehicle hit the unidentified woman, about 40, at bordering Bamrail area of the upazila on Dhaka-Barishal Highway on March 22. Later, Gournadi Fire Services members rescued her in a critical condition and managed her admission into Upazila Health Complex. She died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

On Monday morning, Police sent her body to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital's morgue for an autopsy report.











