Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:26 PM
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer for broken culvert at Raipura

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the broken culvert at Raipura. photo: observer

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Mar 30: Public suffering is continuing at Raipura Upazila of the district due to a broken culvert.
The culvert is located in the middle of Bahadurpur Village road at Ward No.-9 of Uttarbakharnagar Union in the upazila.
 People of about seven villages including Bahadurpur, Olympia, Hasimpur, and Sreenidi have to commute through the road regularly. Besides, over 500 vehicles also ply over the road every day. At present, locals are suffering seriously.  
Locals complained, public representatives have no head-ache about public sufferings.   
One old man of the village Abdur Razzak said, the culvert got broken three months back; nody from authority level has come to see it.
Another Mamtaz Mia said, vehicles cannot ply over the road for the broken culvert. "We demand of the government to repair the culvert," he added.
 Member of Ward No.-9 of Uttarbakharnagar Union Md Abu Chan said, "I have informed the chairman about it. He said culvert allocation is not available in the union. He has informed the upazila chairman about it."
Villagers use the road to bring their vegetables to bazaars, he mentioned, adding, at present, they are getting communication troubles every day.
Chairman of Uttarbakhranagar Union Nurul Haq Nuru said, the proposal has been made for repairing the culvert. It is hoped, the repairing will be done within one month under a new budget.   
Upazila Engineer Md Shamim Iqbal Munna said, under the current fiscal year, the  re-construction of the broken culvert in Bahadurpur Village will begin within next three months.


