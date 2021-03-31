Video
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
Foreign News

Whole nation at risk as India suffers highest daily cases

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: The coronavirus situation in the country is going from bad to worse and the whole country is potentially at risk, said NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of the Government of India, member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday. Speaking on the coronavirus situation in the country, Dr Paul said, "We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. The virus needs to be eliminated."
India is now the 6th-worst hit country. Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, while 271 more fatalities pushed death toll to 1,62,147, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.
Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in row, active cases have increased to 5,40,720 comprising 4.47 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.19 per cent.  India reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in five months on Monday, with the second wave of the disease driven by surging infections in the country's richest state Maharastra.
The total number of cases since the epidemic began a year ago crossed the 12 million mark, making India the hardest hit country outside the United States and Brazil. Some experts believe the truer figure would be more than 300 million due to insufficient testing, though that has improved. The state is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week. It has already tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfew in a bid to put a lid on rising cases of infections.
Several states imposed restrictions on public gatherings on Hindu festival Holi and the Muslim Shab-e-Barat or Day of Forgiveness, which both fell at the weekend. Police in Delhi intensified patrolling to prevent public gatherings and celebrations as India's capital has been seeing a steady rise in cases.
Eight Indian states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh -- have account for 84.5% of the total cases in the country, the government said in a statement.    -REUTERS



