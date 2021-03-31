

Friendly cricket match held in Jamalpur







Jamalpur district police team celebrating after winning the friendly cricket match against Jamalpur Zila Press club held at police lines filed in the district on Monday. Superintendent of Police, Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed inaugurated the friendly competition to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence. Additional Superintendent of police, Sima Rani Sarkar handed over trophies among the champion and runner up while President, Zila press club, Advocate Eusuf Ali and journalist MA Jalil were present at that time. photo: ObserverC orrespondent