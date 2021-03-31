Taijul, Sunjamul hand Barishal innings defeat in two days

Rajshahi Division registered their first victory in the ongoing Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) and that too in just two days-preciously in just four sessions as they crushed Barishal Division by an innings and nine runs margin at BKSP ground on Tuesday.

In Tier-2 game of NCL, Rajshahi earlier in the first round conceded an 88-run defeat to Chattogram Division while for Barishal, it was their second defeat in a row following their eight-wicket drubbing to Dhaka Metropolis.

Left-arm spinner duo Sunjamul Islam and Taijul Islam were the wrecker-in-chief in the manic game, demonstrating a gem of spin show. Sunjamul snared 10-33 in the match while Taijul claimed 8-62, sharing 18 of 20 wickets of Barishal in the match. Mohor Sheikh took the rest of the two wickets, that too in the first innings.

Taijul was adjudged man of the match, largely due to his impact in the game as he broke the spine of Barishal batting, taking some crucial wickets.

Taijul and Sunjamul shared eight wickets between them evenly to wrap up Barishal's first innings for 82 but Sohag Gazi's 6-65 helped them hit back in the match as they shot Rajshahi out for 151.

With the deficit of 69-run, Barishal started their second innings and ended the day one on 23-1. But they didn't know more drama was waiting for them to give a befitting finish to this manic game, in which, 21 wickets were fallen on day one.

Resuming the day two on 23-1, Barishal lost the rest of the nine wickets for just 37 to be all out for 60 before the first session of the day was finished.

Sunjamul wrecked havoc on them in the second innings, bagging 6-15 while Taijul ended with 4-23. Moinul Islam was the highest scorer for Barishal with 28 while Kamrul Islam made 14 and apart from the duo, no one could reach double digit figure. -BSS







