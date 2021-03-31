Ariful, Nasir put Rangpur on top of Khulna

Ariful Haque struck 97 while Nasir Hossain continued his rich vein of form with 66 as Rangpur Division took upper-hand over defending champions Khulna Division in the Tier-1's second round game of the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL).

Thanks to the duo's crucial knocks, Rangpur was bowled out for 364 on Tuesday at Rangpur Divisional Stadium in their first innings, in reply of Khulna's 221, taking a 143-run lead. Khulna however ended the day two on 4-1, still with 139 runs deficit.

Resuming the day on 103-3, Rangpur lost overnight batsman Tanbir Hayder for 31 but Nasir and Ariful paved the platform of a strong total. They shared 75-run for the fifth wicket, which was broken with the dismissal of Nasir, who struck nine fours in his 66 off 116.

Later Ariful drove the side ahead of Khulna with the help of Mahmudul Hasan (25) and Dhiman Ghosh. But he missed his ton by three runs as he was out on 97 off 164, clobbering 11 fours.

Masum Khan took 4-78 while Abdul Halim and Robiul Islam Robi claimed two wickets apiece Khulna.

Before the bails were drawn, Rangpur bolstered their position in the game by taking one wicket of Khulna. Imrul Kayes was batting on 4 with Amit Mojumder yet to open his account. -BSS









