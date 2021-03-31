The torch of the games will be ignited at Tungipara today

The torch of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games is set to be ignited today (Wednesday) at Tungipara, the birth place of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The president of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and Chief of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed will ignite the torch at 11:00 am.

The games torch will be carried to the capital by the country's 20 famed athletes, accompanied by a colourful motor rally. The torch is scheduled to arrive on the premises on the BOA Building today at 4:00 pm where the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel would receive it from the torchbearers.

Later on the 1st of April, renowned Golfer Siddikur Rahman and 2016 SA Games gol medallist swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila will jointly ignite the torch placed at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

The prestigious sporting event is scheduled to be held from 1 to 10 April at 29 venues in seven divisional cities and the capital city. A total of 5300 athletes will vie for the 1271 medals of 378 events of 31 disciplines.

The BOA is arranging the prestigious sporting event with a view to mark the golden jubilee of the country and to commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, the Logo and Mascot of the games were unveiled in March 2020 as Bangladesh Games was originally to be arranged last year and unfortunately postponed due to an outbreak of Coronavirus Disease at home and abroad.







