Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

The torch of the games will be ignited at Tungipara today

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter

The torch of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games is set to be ignited today (Wednesday) at Tungipara, the birth place of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The president of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and Chief of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed will ignite the torch at 11:00 am.
The games torch will be carried to the capital by the country's 20 famed athletes, accompanied by a colourful motor rally. The torch is scheduled to arrive on the premises on the BOA Building today at 4:00 pm where the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel would receive it from the torchbearers.
Later on the 1st of April, renowned Golfer Siddikur Rahman and 2016 SA Games gol medallist swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila will jointly ignite the torch placed at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The prestigious sporting event is scheduled to be held from 1 to 10 April at 29 venues in seven divisional cities and the capital city. A total of 5300 athletes will vie for the 1271 medals of 378 events of 31 disciplines.
The BOA is arranging the prestigious sporting event with a view to mark the golden jubilee of the country and to commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Earlier, the Logo and Mascot of the games were unveiled in March 2020 as Bangladesh Games was originally to be arranged last year and unfortunately postponed due to an outbreak of Coronavirus Disease at home and abroad.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aguero starts long farewell as ManC exit looms
Friendly cricket match held in Jamalpur
Taijul, Sunjamul hand Barishal innings defeat in two days
Ariful, Nasir put Rangpur on top of Khulna
Mahmudullah finds positives in batting amid series loss
The torch of the games will be ignited at Tungipara today
Bangladesh's hopes shattered as Nepal clinch Tri-Nation Cup title
Soumya storm fails to rescue Bangladesh


Latest News
Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine
Myanmar junta deepens violence with new air attacks in east
Rainforest destruction increased 12% In 2020: Study
Tk 5.5 lakh looted from trader's at gun point
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro
Most Read News
Train to carry passengers at half capacity from Apr 1
Bangladesh sees 45 deaths, 5,042 cases from COVID-19
Hefazat violence in Narayanganj; 3,000 sued
Police-BNP clash leaves 50 injured in Naogaon
Virus-infected Abdul Matin Khasru at ICU
2 'drug traders' held with phensedyl in city
Bus, minibus fares hiked by 60% from Wednesday
Minor dies due to doctor's 'negligence' in Moulvibazar
BNP convenes emergency press conference
Notice for recruiting 54,305 teachers published at last
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft