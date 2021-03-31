Bangladesh's hopes shattered as Nepal clinch Tri-Nation Cup title

Bangladesh's hopes of winning the Tri-Nation Cup title shattered after losing a 1-2 goal to host Nepal in the final match held Monday at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Many expected the footballers will bring trophy from Nepal for the country on the occasion of golden jubilee of independence. It was also repeatedly heard from the footballers that they want to give a trophy to the country on the occasion of fifty years of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. But, Nepal has shattered all Bangladesh's hope after beating Bangladesh in the final match.

Nepal dominated the entire proceeding, especially in the first half, and notched their deserving victory while Bangladesh were off-colored on the day. Sanjog Rai of Nepal was adjudged the man of the match while Rohit Chand of the champion team was given the most valuable players award. The champions received USD 5,000 while the runners-up Bangladesh got USD 3,000. BSS









