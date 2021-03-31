Soumya storm fails to rescue Bangladesh



Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar (R) plays a shot into the crowd with New Zealand's wicket keeper Devon Conway (L) looking on during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Napier on Tuesday. photo: AFP

Guests preferred to chase winning the toss bringing one change in the playing eleven. Mustafizur Rahman was rested to coin Taskin Ahmed. Bangladesh bowlers were spot on in terms of line and length. They were right on the money to break every set pair at regular intervals.

Taskin stroke first to pick-up the wicket of Finn Allen when was at 17 while Saifuddin claimed Martin Guptill, who scored 21 runs. Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam joined the party to pick top-four Blackcaps wickets well below 100.

Rain raid when innings grew up 12.3 overs and hosts were at 102 for four. Game resumed after 25 minutes and Mahedi sortie again and it was the last success for visitors in terms of taking wickets. Glenn Philips and Daryl Mitchel reversed the scenario and stayed unbeaten with 58 off 31 and 34 off 16 respectively to set a healthy total for home team. New Zealand posted 173 runs for five wickets from 17.5 overs when rain interrupted the game again.

Downpour consumed 50 more minutes as match officials decided to go with a curtail overs affair and Bangladesh were invited to bat without declaring target officially. Guests batted 1.3 overs, when match was stopped all on a sudden and match referee sited on table to trigger the pen to calculate target on Duckworth- Lewis method and 170 was set as the revised target for Tigers' from 16 overs.

After three balls of declaring target Bangladesh lost the wicket of Liton Das. The most flop Bangladesh batsmen of the recurrent tour had departed for six runs that brought Soumya Sarkar in the middle. Soumya however, displayed his style batting after a long time. He, pairing with another opener Naim Sheikh assembled quick 81 runs to keep the team on the right track. He picked up the 3rd T20i half century of his career from 25 balls only but got out adding one more run with the fifty.

Bangladesh's light of home started to be dimmed with the departure of Soumya, which was unlighted with the down of Naim. The opening batsmen had gone for 38 runs from 35 facings. Skipper Mahmudullah was the only mentionable scorer among the next batsmen, who collected 21 runs from 12 deliveries as Bangladesh managed 142 runs for seven wickets from 16 overs to concede back-to-back defeats.

The Blackcaps quick Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett and Adam Milne shared two wickets apiece while Philips took the rest one.

Glenn Philips named the Player of the Match for his windy fifty and one wicket.

The last match of the tour is staled to be held on April 1.





