Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Home Sports

Domingo furies over 'target-drama' in Napier

Accuses of changing game rule inviting Bangladesh to bat before rain stoppage

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

Domingo furies over 'target-drama' in Napier

Domingo furies over 'target-drama' in Napier

Match officials of the 2nd of the three-match T20i series between Bangladesh and New Zealand had set a wired example of inviting a team to bat on informing an inaccurate target. 2nd downpour during the match intruded hosts to bat all through the 20 overs and were stopped at 18.5 overs posting 175 runs on the board losing five wickets.
Officials were compelled to go with D/L method and side screen in the ground displayed a target of 148 for guest, which to be achieved from 16 overs and Bangladesh started batting keeping that target in mind and after batting 1.3 overs, they posted 12 runs on the board when game stopped for an unknown reason and match referee Jeff Crowe seen to pen through the papers and informed the revised target is 171 from 16 overs, which once again altered and announced 170 is the actual target!
Such mockery annoyed Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo and accused that rules were broken in the game. "I don't think I have been involved in a game before where batters go out and don't know what the DLS target is," Domingo said in the post-match press conference.
"Nobody had any idea of how many runs we needed after five or six overs. I don't think the game should have started until it was finalised, before there was a clear indication of what is required, and what we needed at certain stages," he explained.
"Players were still waiting for the print-outs and calculations to take place. I think if you are waiting, the game can't start before you get it. What was explained now was that they normally get it one or two balls into the innings, but hadn't received it yet," he added.
"No excuses, but this is just very frustrating for us," the gentleman sighed.
The drizzling in Napier was yet to stop when Bangladesh were offered to start batting and wickets were uncovered and Bangladesh batted about four overs amidst light drizzling which Domingo sees as the violation of the rule of the game. He said, "I have never seen a game starting in rain when we came out for four or five overs".
"The first ball can't be bowled until the rain stops. Maybe the rules have changed. I am not too sure," he ended.
Cricket whiz around the world became volatile on social media platforms after target correction amidst game and Bangladesh were able to manage 142 runs for seven wickets, which is very close to the target they knew while started batting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aguero starts long farewell as ManC exit looms
Friendly cricket match held in Jamalpur
Taijul, Sunjamul hand Barishal innings defeat in two days
Ariful, Nasir put Rangpur on top of Khulna
Mahmudullah finds positives in batting amid series loss
The torch of the games will be ignited at Tungipara today
Bangladesh's hopes shattered as Nepal clinch Tri-Nation Cup title
Soumya storm fails to rescue Bangladesh


Latest News
Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine
Myanmar junta deepens violence with new air attacks in east
Rainforest destruction increased 12% In 2020: Study
Tk 5.5 lakh looted from trader's at gun point
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro
Most Read News
Train to carry passengers at half capacity from Apr 1
Bangladesh sees 45 deaths, 5,042 cases from COVID-19
Hefazat violence in Narayanganj; 3,000 sued
Police-BNP clash leaves 50 injured in Naogaon
Virus-infected Abdul Matin Khasru at ICU
2 'drug traders' held with phensedyl in city
Bus, minibus fares hiked by 60% from Wednesday
Minor dies due to doctor's 'negligence' in Moulvibazar
BNP convenes emergency press conference
Notice for recruiting 54,305 teachers published at last
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft