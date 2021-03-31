

Domingo furies over 'target-drama' in Napier

Officials were compelled to go with D/L method and side screen in the ground displayed a target of 148 for guest, which to be achieved from 16 overs and Bangladesh started batting keeping that target in mind and after batting 1.3 overs, they posted 12 runs on the board when game stopped for an unknown reason and match referee Jeff Crowe seen to pen through the papers and informed the revised target is 171 from 16 overs, which once again altered and announced 170 is the actual target!

Such mockery annoyed Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo and accused that rules were broken in the game. "I don't think I have been involved in a game before where batters go out and don't know what the DLS target is," Domingo said in the post-match press conference.

"Nobody had any idea of how many runs we needed after five or six overs. I don't think the game should have started until it was finalised, before there was a clear indication of what is required, and what we needed at certain stages," he explained.

"Players were still waiting for the print-outs and calculations to take place. I think if you are waiting, the game can't start before you get it. What was explained now was that they normally get it one or two balls into the innings, but hadn't received it yet," he added.

"No excuses, but this is just very frustrating for us," the gentleman sighed.

The drizzling in Napier was yet to stop when Bangladesh were offered to start batting and wickets were uncovered and Bangladesh batted about four overs amidst light drizzling which Domingo sees as the violation of the rule of the game. He said, "I have never seen a game starting in rain when we came out for four or five overs".

"The first ball can't be bowled until the rain stops. Maybe the rules have changed. I am not too sure," he ended.

Cricket whiz around the world became volatile on social media platforms after target correction amidst game and Bangladesh were able to manage 142 runs for seven wickets, which is very close to the target they knew while started batting.









