Police-BNP clashes leave 90 hurt in Kishoreganj, Naogaon



Police disperse a protest procession of Naogaon BNP on Tuesday. BNP activists tried to bring out a procession in the town, protesting killings of Hefazat activists during its recent movement. photo : Observer

Our Kishoreganj Correspondent reported that at least 40 people were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and police at Kishoreganj Sadar upazila on Tuesday.

Several BNP supporters, led by district unit Organising Secretary Israil Miah, Kishoreganj municipality unit convener Aminul Islam and district unit president of Chhatra Dal Maruf Miah, were marching towards a meeting venue in the upazila.

The clash erupted as police intercepted the procession when it reached Puran Thana and Ekrampur areas. Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the BNP men, who were pelting brick chips at police. The clash that continued for nearly an hour left at least 40 people injured, witnesses said.

Officer in-Charge Abu Bakar Siddique of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station said BNP activists tried to stage a demonstration without prior permission from the local administration. "Moreover, there was a restriction over political gatherings. Police tried to restrict public gatherings on the busy road. We are trying to arrest the BNP activists responsible for the incident," Bakar said.

Our Naogaon correspondent adds: Police and BNP activists locked in clashes in Naogaon district town on Tuesday, leaving over 50 people, including cops, injured.

As part of party programmer, district BNP tried to bring out a processing around 12:00 noon in protest against the death of a Hefazat activist.

A skirmish between police and BNP took place when police prevented the BNP men from marching forward. At one stage, police charged batons to disperse the processionists.

The BNP men regrouped near the party office at KD's crossing and pelted brick chips at law enforcers. In retaliation, police fired blank shots and lobbed teargas shells.

Traffic on Bridge crossing, College crossing road and KD's crossing, Bridge Road has been disrupted due to the clash. The BNP men left the place after deployment of additional police.

Rakibul Akhter, additional superintendent of Naogaon police, said the BNP men tried to take out a procession on the busy street without prior permission. They threw brick chips when police intercepted them, leaving six 6 to seven police personnel injured, the ASP added.

He also said police lobbed teargas shells and rubber bullet to bring the situation under control.

Over 90 people were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and police in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila and Naogaon town on Tuesday.Our Kishoreganj Correspondent reported that at least 40 people were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and police at Kishoreganj Sadar upazila on Tuesday.Several BNP supporters, led by district unit Organising Secretary Israil Miah, Kishoreganj municipality unit convener Aminul Islam and district unit president of Chhatra Dal Maruf Miah, were marching towards a meeting venue in the upazila.The clash erupted as police intercepted the procession when it reached Puran Thana and Ekrampur areas. Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the BNP men, who were pelting brick chips at police. The clash that continued for nearly an hour left at least 40 people injured, witnesses said.Officer in-Charge Abu Bakar Siddique of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station said BNP activists tried to stage a demonstration without prior permission from the local administration. "Moreover, there was a restriction over political gatherings. Police tried to restrict public gatherings on the busy road. We are trying to arrest the BNP activists responsible for the incident," Bakar said.Our Naogaon correspondent adds: Police and BNP activists locked in clashes in Naogaon district town on Tuesday, leaving over 50 people, including cops, injured.As part of party programmer, district BNP tried to bring out a processing around 12:00 noon in protest against the death of a Hefazat activist.A skirmish between police and BNP took place when police prevented the BNP men from marching forward. At one stage, police charged batons to disperse the processionists.The BNP men regrouped near the party office at KD's crossing and pelted brick chips at law enforcers. In retaliation, police fired blank shots and lobbed teargas shells.Traffic on Bridge crossing, College crossing road and KD's crossing, Bridge Road has been disrupted due to the clash. The BNP men left the place after deployment of additional police.Rakibul Akhter, additional superintendent of Naogaon police, said the BNP men tried to take out a procession on the busy street without prior permission. They threw brick chips when police intercepted them, leaving six 6 to seven police personnel injured, the ASP added.He also said police lobbed teargas shells and rubber bullet to bring the situation under control.