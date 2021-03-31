Book Fair abuzz with visitors

On the thirteenth day of the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021, the fairground drew a massive crowd both at Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan.

The venue was swarming with book lovers of all ages as it was a public holiday on Tuesday.

However, the visitors hardly maintained health guidelines.

On the thirteenth day of the fair, one hundred and twelve new titles were launched. A total of sixteen hundred and one works has hit the fair so far.

Mostafa Ahmed, a Dhaka University student, said he bought eight books. Of them, five are by Ahmad Safa and other three by Humayun Ahmed.

He said, "It is the third time I am visiting this year's fair but I have noticed the biggest crowd today."

Supriyo Bishwas, a sales representative of Anya Prokash who was seen struggling to pack the books, expressed satisfaction with the sales. "We have better sale today than previous days," said Supriyo.

Today, the fair has drawn a huge crowd of book lovers, said a stall attendant of Kakali Prakashani.

Both the visitors and sales are higher today, said, Tayab Hossain Safkat, an stall attendant of Katha Prakash.

Publisher of Shova Prakash, Mizanur Rahman, however, said though the visitors increased sales are still low.







