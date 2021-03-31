Video
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:25 PM
Home Back Page

Accord signed for third  MRT-5 to connect capital with surrounding areas

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The government has undertaken an initiative to construct the third metro rail service (MRT-5) with a view to easing traffic congestion in the capital along with facilitating communication with adjacent areas of the capital.
In this regard, a Joint Venture agreement was signed between Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) and EGIS RAIL, SA (France) on Tuesday for conducting feasibility study, detail design and tender assistance for the MRT-5 Line (Southern) part.  
The metro rail line would connect Gabtoli in the West and Dasherkandi in the East. It would enable passengers to transfer to other MRT lines and bus rapid transit connecting the North and the South.
Almost 13km of the line, including 12 stations, would be underground and the rest would be elevated with four stations.  
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, as chief guest at the signing ceremony via videoconferencing, said the tenure of the agreement has been fixed from January 1 to June 30 of 2023. Managing Director of DMTCL MAN Siddique and authorised representative of EGIS RAIL, SA (France) Pascal Lignars signed the agreement. The cost of the agreement is Tk 286 crore.
French Ambassador Jean-Marin SCHUH was present at the ceremony.


