SC reopens today

The Appellate and High Court Division of the Supreme Court will reopen today (Wednesday) after a 12-day vacation.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has reconstituted jurisdictions of 17 High Court (HC) benches for disposing of cases. Two Appellate Division benches will conduct its function virtually.

Among the 17 HC benches, two benches comprising Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Khizir Hayat, Justice JBM. Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil, will conduct physical court proceedings while rest of the 15 benches will conduct virtually.





