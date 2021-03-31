Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Home Back Page

C-19: Hasina seeks global action to address liquidity crisis, debt burdens

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

C-19: Hasina seeks global action to address liquidity crisis, debt burdens

C-19: Hasina seeks global action to address liquidity crisis, debt burdens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday underscored the need for having ambitious and concentrated global action plans to address the liquidity crisis and sovereign debt burdens now and during the post-Covid-19 era.
The Prime Minister said this in a video message delivered at the 'Financing for Development in the Era of Covid-19 and Beyond Initiative: International Debt Architecture and Liquidity'.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened the meeting of world leaders to urge the international community to take additional and urgent action to ensure a robust economic recovery.
The high-level virtual meeting aims to underscore the urgency of the need for more audacious and concrete action to provide liquidity and address debt vulnerability. Moderated by BBC news anchor Laura Trevelyan, the meeting of heads of state and government featured opening remarks by Antonio Guterres, Justin Trudeau and Andrew Holness.
Sheikh Hasina said a strong leadership is needed from the G7, G20 and OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries.
She said developed countries, MDBs (Multilateral development banks) and IFIs (International financial institutions) should scale up liquidity for vulnerable countries, such as large and new 'Special Drawing Rights' allocation.
"International debt architecture also needs to be revisited for suitable reform," she said. The Prime Minister also put emphasis on fulfilling the 0.7% ODA commitment of the developed countries. "They should also expand fiscal stimulus, concessional finance and debt relief measures for vulnerable economies."
Finally, Sheikh Hasina said, there must be new international support measures for the graduating LDCs, at least till 2030, commensurate with the SDGs.
She said more than one year has elapsed since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the world is still struggling to overcome the socio-economic challenges posed by it. "The UN has estimated that the global economy is expected to lose nearly 8.5 trillion dollars in output over the next two years."
Talking about Bangladesh, she said the government adopted comprehensive plans to minimise the impact of the pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of people.
"We immediately rolled out a stimulus package worth more than 1.24 trillion taka equivalent to USD 14.58 billion, which is around 4.44% of our GDP."
Hasina mentioned that the government has provided adequate liquidity and loanable funds in the market to ensure uninterrupted business operation. "We undertook supportive policy interventions to minimise shocks on foreign exchange market, foreign trade and finance, remittances, external borrowing etc." Despite the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, Bangladesh has still been comfortably servicing its debt with the reputation of 'non-defaulting party' because of the prudent borrowing policy of the government.
According to the UN website, the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 2.6 million lives and resulted in more than 120 million confirmed cases to date, has gone beyond a health and humanitarian crisis to also become an unprecedented global development emergency. Unprecedented action over the last year has helped control the spread of the deadly virus and mitigate its socioeconomic impact.     —UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Police-BNP clashes leave 90 hurt in Kishoreganj, Naogaon
Book Fair abuzz with visitors
Accord signed for third  MRT-5 to connect capital with surrounding areas
SC reopens today
Muslim devotes offering prayers maintaining health guidelines on the night of holy Shab-e-Barat
C-19: Hasina seeks global action to address liquidity crisis, debt burdens
Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup
A group of women celebrating the Dol Purnima Utsab, also known as Holi or Dol Jatra


Latest News
Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine
Myanmar junta deepens violence with new air attacks in east
Rainforest destruction increased 12% In 2020: Study
Tk 5.5 lakh looted from trader's at gun point
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro
Most Read News
Train to carry passengers at half capacity from Apr 1
Bangladesh sees 45 deaths, 5,042 cases from COVID-19
Hefazat violence in Narayanganj; 3,000 sued
Police-BNP clash leaves 50 injured in Naogaon
Virus-infected Abdul Matin Khasru at ICU
2 'drug traders' held with phensedyl in city
Bus, minibus fares hiked by 60% from Wednesday
Minor dies due to doctor's 'negligence' in Moulvibazar
BNP convenes emergency press conference
Notice for recruiting 54,305 teachers published at last
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft