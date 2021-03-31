BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank Head of Relationship Management and Agent Banking Syed Mizanur Rahman and NijerBolar Moto EktaGolpo CEO Iqbal Bahar Zahid exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under the agreement, AB Agent Banking and NijerBolar Moto EktaGolpo platform will jointly work for the development of Entrepreneurship and Agent Banking across the country. photo: BankTo celebrate Independence and National Day, Energy and Mineral Resources Division Senior Secretary along with Chairmen of BPC and Petrobangla and Bangladesh Geological Survey Department Director , Managing Directors of Hydrocarbon Unit, Department of Explosive, Blue Economy Cell, Mineral Resources Development Bureau and other officials of various Energy Division affiliated companies laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) head office building in the city recently.