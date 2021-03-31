1-year replacement guaranty for Walton cassette, ceiling ACs



Walton officials announced a 1-year guaranty for its commercial ACs at a declaration event held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday last.

In Bangladesh, only Walton brand is offering replacement guarantee facility on the commercially used cassette and ceiling type ACs. In addition, the local brand also raised the guaranty period of the compressor of its commercially used ACs to five years from the earlier 3 years, says a press release.

Walton announced the fresh guaranty periods for its commercial ACs at a declaration programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday last.

The programme was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan, Walton AC's CEO Tanvir Rahman, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sondip Biswas, AC Research and Development Department's Head Engineer Ariful Islam Sales Monitoring and Development Department's Head Zahidul Islam, Walton Corporate Sales' Head Sirajul Islam, Executive Director Shahjada Salim and Senior Operative Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan.

With this confidence of the highest quality, he said that they declared 1 year replacement guaranty on Walton's Cassette and Ceiling Type Commercial AC and also increased the guaranty period of the compressor of these AC to 5 years.

In addition to the cash price, there is an opportunity to buy in easy installments, he noted.

Production of 2 and 3 ton AC of the same type of AC will be started soon, he informed, Walton has also variable refrigerant flow or VRF and chiller for large installations.

Walton is also manufacturing and marketing 1, 1.5 and 2 ton spit type AC that are used residentially. There are also one year replacement guaranty as well as 10 year guaranty on the compressor of Walton split type ACs.







Country's electronics giant Walton has announced a one-year replacement guaranty facility for its locally manufactured cassettes and ceiling type air conditioners or ACs, used in commercial installations like schools-colleges, offices, hospitals, mosques-madrasas, restaurant, hotels, conference rooms etc.In Bangladesh, only Walton brand is offering replacement guarantee facility on the commercially used cassette and ceiling type ACs. In addition, the local brand also raised the guaranty period of the compressor of its commercially used ACs to five years from the earlier 3 years, says a press release.Walton announced the fresh guaranty periods for its commercial ACs at a declaration programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday last.The programme was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan, Walton AC's CEO Tanvir Rahman, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sondip Biswas, AC Research and Development Department's Head Engineer Ariful Islam Sales Monitoring and Development Department's Head Zahidul Islam, Walton Corporate Sales' Head Sirajul Islam, Executive Director Shahjada Salim and Senior Operative Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan.With this confidence of the highest quality, he said that they declared 1 year replacement guaranty on Walton's Cassette and Ceiling Type Commercial AC and also increased the guaranty period of the compressor of these AC to 5 years.In addition to the cash price, there is an opportunity to buy in easy installments, he noted.Production of 2 and 3 ton AC of the same type of AC will be started soon, he informed, Walton has also variable refrigerant flow or VRF and chiller for large installations.Walton is also manufacturing and marketing 1, 1.5 and 2 ton spit type AC that are used residentially. There are also one year replacement guaranty as well as 10 year guaranty on the compressor of Walton split type ACs.