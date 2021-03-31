Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Home Business

Fire-hit chipmaker Renesas says recovery could take 4 months

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

TOKYO, March 30: Japanese chip manufacturer Renesas said Tuesday it could take three to four months to restore full capacity after a factory fire that threatens to worsen a global chip shortage.
The fire on March 19 came with car makers already battling semiconductor supply problems, in part because of increased demand for chips from manufacturers of laptops, tablets and gaming devices.
Renesas Electronics controls about 35 per cent of the market for automotive semiconductors and saw 600 square metres (6,500 square feet) of factory floor damaged in the blaze.
The company originally assessed the fire as having damaged 11 machines but in fact 23 need to be replaced, CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told reporters.
He said 11 replacement machines would be delivered by the end of April, with seven more expected in May or June, but it was unknown when the other five would arrive.
"We believe we will not see delays in the deliveries (of the new equipment)," Shibata said, adding the firm hoped to receive the equipment "relatively early".   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
1-year replacement guaranty for Walton cassette, ceiling ACs
Fire-hit chipmaker Renesas says recovery could take 4 months
Bakers urge NBR to withdraw VAT on products
Mitsubishi UFJ warns of $300m loss in dealings with US client
BSTQM Executive Committee for 2021-23 term formed
Akash, Samsung tie up to boost TV watching
Russia says hopes to avoid ban on Western tech giants


Latest News
Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine
Myanmar junta deepens violence with new air attacks in east
Rainforest destruction increased 12% In 2020: Study
Tk 5.5 lakh looted from trader's at gun point
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro
Most Read News
Train to carry passengers at half capacity from Apr 1
Bangladesh sees 45 deaths, 5,042 cases from COVID-19
Hefazat violence in Narayanganj; 3,000 sued
Police-BNP clash leaves 50 injured in Naogaon
Virus-infected Abdul Matin Khasru at ICU
2 'drug traders' held with phensedyl in city
Bus, minibus fares hiked by 60% from Wednesday
Minor dies due to doctor's 'negligence' in Moulvibazar
BNP convenes emergency press conference
Notice for recruiting 54,305 teachers published at last
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft