Fire-hit chipmaker Renesas says recovery could take 4 months

TOKYO, March 30: Japanese chip manufacturer Renesas said Tuesday it could take three to four months to restore full capacity after a factory fire that threatens to worsen a global chip shortage.

The fire on March 19 came with car makers already battling semiconductor supply problems, in part because of increased demand for chips from manufacturers of laptops, tablets and gaming devices.

Renesas Electronics controls about 35 per cent of the market for automotive semiconductors and saw 600 square metres (6,500 square feet) of factory floor damaged in the blaze.

The company originally assessed the fire as having damaged 11 machines but in fact 23 need to be replaced, CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told reporters.

He said 11 replacement machines would be delivered by the end of April, with seven more expected in May or June, but it was unknown when the other five would arrive.

"We believe we will not see delays in the deliveries (of the new equipment)," Shibata said, adding the firm hoped to receive the equipment "relatively early". -AFP









