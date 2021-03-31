Bakers urge NBR to withdraw VAT on products

Bangladesh Bread Biscuit -O-Confectionery Prostutkarak Samity urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to keep bakery products, including bread, out of VAT net.

President of the Samity placed the proposal in a pre-budget meeting with the NBR for the next fiscal FY22 held at its Conference Room in the city's Segunbagicha area on Sunday.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting.

President of the non-governmental consumer organisation Mohammad Jalal Uddin said in the budgets of the last financial year, bread, bun and other such items produced at the handmade bakery industry was completely VAT free.

Per kg Taka 150 biscuits and cakes (excluding party cakes) was also out of VAT, but later, VAT was imposed on the products, he added.

He proposed to keep the products completely out of VAT in the next budget considering the unskilled and uneducated employees in the hand-made bakery industry and the COVID-19 epidemic.

Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporters Association also joined the pre-budget meeting with NBR.











