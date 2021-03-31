Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Home Business

Mitsubishi UFJ warns of $300m loss in dealings with US client

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

TOKYO, March 30: Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings said Tuesday it could face a $300 million loss in its dealings with a US client in what could be the latest deficit caused by last week's massive stocks sale.
The Japanese brokerage house, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said its European subsidiary was involved in "an event" on March 26 that could lead to a financial loss.
Without naming the client, the Tokyo-based firm said the $300 million loss would not affect its businesses, adding: "This estimate is subject to change depending on the unwinding of the transactions and market price fluctuation."
The announcement came after top global banks Nomura of Japan and Switzerland's Credit Suisse warned Monday they could face significant losses following reports of their exposure to a US fund that sold billions in stocks last week.
Neither bank named the client but the warnings follow a Bloomberg News report that a little-known fund on Friday sold more than $20 billion in stocks from US media and Chinese companies listed in New York.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
1-year replacement guaranty for Walton cassette, ceiling ACs
Fire-hit chipmaker Renesas says recovery could take 4 months
Bakers urge NBR to withdraw VAT on products
Mitsubishi UFJ warns of $300m loss in dealings with US client
BSTQM Executive Committee for 2021-23 term formed
Akash, Samsung tie up to boost TV watching
Russia says hopes to avoid ban on Western tech giants


Latest News
Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine
Myanmar junta deepens violence with new air attacks in east
Rainforest destruction increased 12% In 2020: Study
Tk 5.5 lakh looted from trader's at gun point
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro
Most Read News
Train to carry passengers at half capacity from Apr 1
Bangladesh sees 45 deaths, 5,042 cases from COVID-19
Hefazat violence in Narayanganj; 3,000 sued
Police-BNP clash leaves 50 injured in Naogaon
Virus-infected Abdul Matin Khasru at ICU
2 'drug traders' held with phensedyl in city
Bus, minibus fares hiked by 60% from Wednesday
Minor dies due to doctor's 'negligence' in Moulvibazar
BNP convenes emergency press conference
Notice for recruiting 54,305 teachers published at last
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft