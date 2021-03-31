BSTQM Executive Committee for 2021-23 term formed

Video
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:24 PM
Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

An executive committee consisting 21 members for Bangladesh Society for Total Quality Management (BSTQM) has been formed for 2021-2023. Professor Dr. M. R. Kabir has become President and Sheikh Nizzamuddin Ahmed Secretary General of the organization. They were elected uncontested at 24th General Meeting of BSTQM held at Dhaka recently, said a press release.
Four others uncontested Vice-presidents are - A.K.M Shamsul Huda, S M Wahiduzzaman Babur, Sayed Alimuzzaman and Prof. Md. Abdur Rashid.
Newly elected president Dr. M.R. Kabir is the professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Asia-Pacific and former pro-vice Chancellor of the same University He was also a former Director General of Bangladesh Chapter of WCTQEE and the former Vice president of BSTQM. In the near past, he led several delegations of Bangladesh in different countries.
Bangladesh Society for Total Quality Management (BSTQM) is a voluntary organisation engaged in promoting Total Quality Management (TQM) in Bangladesh. It was established on May 04, 1996.
BSTQM has emerged as a leading agency promoting Quality Management and culture in all sectors of the country's economy.


