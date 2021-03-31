Video
Home Business

Akash, Samsung tie up to boost TV watching

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Senior officials of four companies including Akash and Samsung launch a joint campaign to further increase the TV viewing opportunities for the customers after signing an agreement at The Westin Dhaka hotel at Gulshan, in the capital on Sunday.

Senior officials of four companies including Akash and Samsung launch a joint campaign to further increase the TV viewing opportunities for the customers after signing an agreement at The Westin Dhaka hotel at Gulshan, in the capital on Sunday.

Akash, the country's only legal direct to home (DTH) service provider, and South Korean multinational company Samsung has launched a joint campaign to further increase the TV viewing opportunities and experiences, for the relevant customers.
Under the campaign, bundled with UHD (Ultra High Definition) or QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode) TVs, AKASH will be available at a affordable price at the showrooms of Samsung's distribution partners Fair Electronics and Electra International, says a press release.
According to the strategic agreement signed between the four companies, new offers will be available at 40 Fair Electronics outlets and 46 Electra International Ltd. outlets.
The offer will run for two months from April 1 to May 31. Under this offer, customers will get up to 25 percent discount if they buy AKASH connection with Samsung's UHD or QLED TV. At the same time they will get 100% cashback on first recharge, up to Tk. 1,200. The cashback amount will be disbursed into customers AKASH account.
The agreement was signed between the four companies at The Westin Dhaka Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka on Sunday.
Beximco Communications Chief Financial Officer Lutfor Rahman, Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Head of Sales & Distribution Shah Mohammad Maksudul Gani,  Samsung Chief Manager of Product Planning Mohammad Julfekar Ali, Consumer Electronics and IT Biz Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Electra's Executive Director Shahid Ahmed Abdullah, and Fair Electronics' Director Operation Firoze Mohammad addressed the event.
Akash is becoming popular among the people of the country. The country's only legal direct-to-home service provider is also working to increase TV access for marginalized people. The brand is trying to make AKASH connection more affordable by reducing connection price, and promoting various offers.
Akash, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of Akash Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively.
In both the connections, more than 120 channels are available with a monthly package subscription of BDT 399 and more than 70 channels with a package of BDT 249. Akash connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.
Samsung is Global No. 1 Television for 15 years. To ensure topmost service quality, the company has 30 service centers and 9 service vans in Bangladesh. There is 24/7 call center for query management. Also all TV is delivered to customers home with free wall mount and installation.


