Volvo Cars gives all staff six-month paid parental leave

STOCKHOLM, March 30: Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said Tuesday it would give its 40,000 employees worldwide the right to six-month paid parental leave in a bid to increase gender equality and attract talent.

As of April 1, employees who have worked for the carmaker for at least one year will be entitled to the benefit at 80 per cent of their salary. Employees can take those weeks whenever they like during the first three years after the birth of their child.

The policy is based on Sweden's national parental leave policy, one of the most generous in the world with 480 days to be shared by both parents at 80 per cent of their salary up to a ceiling of around $4,500 (3,800 euros) a month.

"Most important is that we offer the same to both parents, and we want to encourage more men to take the opportunity to take their parental leave," Hanna Fager, head of Volvo Cars' human resources, told AFP. Other Swedish companies have previously introduced paid parental leaves for their worldwide employees, including music streaming company Spotify which in 2015 introduced a six-month parental leave with full pay. —AFP













