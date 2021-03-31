Video
Home Business

Financial literacy for new generation on cards: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Financial literacy for new generation on cards: Minister

Financial literacy for new generation on cards: Minister

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar advised the young generation to learn about the cashless digital transaction systems as the government has taken initiative for launching financial literacy for the new generation to teach them the standard systems to  earn, spend, save and invest, borrow, and protect the earnings.
The Minister was speaking as the chief gust at an event held recently to celebrates Global Money Week 2021 (March 22 to 28) to inspire children and young people to learn about money matters has been celebrated in Bangladesh in limited scale considering the current COVID 19 situation.
The theme of this year was 'Take care of yourself, take care of your money' to highlight the importance of building financial resilience and staying healthy in the current context.
This year the global campaign was organized by OECD International Network on Financial Education (OECD/INFE).
In this connection Bangladesh organized a Live Talk Session which has been organized by Daffodil International University (DIU) and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute.
Professor Dr. S.M. Mahbub-Ul-Haque Majumder  Acting Vice Chancellor of Daffodil International University presided over the session where Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor. Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh (BDU), Shahanaj Pervin, Joint Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank, Abdun Noor Tushar, Eminent Media Personality, Sarwat Reza, Head of Business Development, Examination Services at British Council Bangladesh, Rubina Hossain Faruque, Secretary General at Industry Skills Council for Tourism & Hospitality were present as the special guests.  
Moderated by KM Hasan Ripon- Executive Director, Bangladesh Skill Development Institute, the session was addressed by Md. Kamruzzaman, Head Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, DIU
The weeklong celebration has been designed with different events led by Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute where the Chief Patron of the event is Bangladesh Bank.
Prof Dr. Munaz Ahmed Noor. Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh (BDU) expressed that the young generation should be more aware about the smart investment systems.
Professor Dr. S.M. Mahbub-Ul-HaqueMajumder  Acting Vice Chancellor, Daffodil International University, highlighted the different Financial Literacy generation initiative Daffodil International University is practicing.
Ms. Shahanaj Pervin, Joint Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank highlighted the wonderful statistics of Bangladesh Bank through the School Banking initiative.
She mentioned through the School Banking initiative Bangladesh Bank got 1951 Crore Taka reserve.The Eminent Media Personality Mr. Abdun Noor Tushar expressed that Bangladesh should have more institutions to develop the youth for the competitive global market.


