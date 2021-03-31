Video
US Embassy economic officials visit BD Finance

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

United States Embassy Economic and Indo-Pacific Affairs Unit Chief John D Dunham and Economic Officer Jeffrey Dirks pose with their hosts for a photograph during a visit to BD Finance in Dhaka on Monday.



United States Embassy Economic and Indo-Pacific Affairs Unit Chief John D Dunham and Economic Officer Jeffrey Dirks have visited BD Finance on Monday.
They discussed Bangladesh's economy, financial sector; infrastructure, and SME sector on the 50th independence day of the country.
Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director of BD Finance, shared an extensive presentation about the journey of BD finance, its vision, it's recent transformation and achievements and planning for strategic partnership with US based renowned DFI.
The honorable guests highly appreciated the proactive initiatives BD Finance is taking to make significant contributions in the FI industry.
John D Dunham and Mr. Manwar Hossain, Chairman of BD Finance hoped that the meeting would lay the foundation for greater cooperation in the respected financial sectors of both countries.
In the meeting, Mr. Hossain Mehmood, Managing Director of Anwar Group, Mr. Iqbal U Ahmed, Vice Chairman of BD Finance, Mr. Golam Hafiz Ahmed, Director of BD Finance, Mr. Md, Rokonuzzaman, Audit Committee Chairman were also present at the prominent meeting.


