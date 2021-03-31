Video
Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Business

GP announces 15,500 4G towers in country

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GP announces 15,500 4G towers in country

GP announces 15,500 4G towers in country

Commemorating Bangladesh's 50th anniversary, Grameenphone reaffirmed its commitment to unleash the potential in every corner of the country by announcing 100 percent of its 15,500 towers 4G has been enabled.
The declaration was made at an event on Sunday in Dhaka where Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar was the Chief Guest, said a press release on Monday.
Bangladesh and Telecom Regulatory Commission Vice-Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra, was special guest while Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, CFO Jens Becker, and CMO Mohammad Sajjad Hasib were present.
Mustafa Jabbar, Hon'ble Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, stated "I have continuously emphasized the necessity of nationwide 4G coverage so that the common person in the remotest area may become a part of the Digital Bangladesh vision. I thank Grameenphone for their continued efforts in assisting the government in realizing that vision."
On behalf of Grameenphone, CEO Yasir Azman said, "I take this opportunity to thank our customers for keeping their trust in us; I also thank MoPT and BTRC for their continued guidance."
Subrata Roy Maitra, Vice-Chairman of BTRC said "We appreciate Grameenphone's commitment to ensure high-speed internet all across Bangladesh."
Speaking on the occasion, Grameenphone CFO Jens Becker said, "In continuation of our efforts to empower Bangladesh, today indeed is a very special day for us."
During the event, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO Grameenphone, made live calls to community representatives in multiple remote locations and shared the joyous moment, and celebrated 4G connectivity with them.
Over the last 24 years, Grameenphone has been working to democratize technology benefits and ensure access to connectivity for all.
With the nationwide 4G coverage, new tower roll-out, and preparations to deploy an additional 10.4 MHz spectrum, the company is positioned to meet people's growing need for high-speed internet and support digital services uptake in rural and urban areas for its 80 Mn customers and beyond.    -UNB


