Kamal Uddin for separate BGMEA cell for small, medium factories



Kamal Uddin

Kamal Uddin, Managing Director of Torque Fashions Limited told The Daily Observer that his aim is to sit on the BGMEA leadership team at a time it is facing a new post covid-19 world with unfolding challenges in global market. He wants to help the industry when it wants the most.

For example, he said if elected his main focus would be forming a separate cell at BGMEA which would be dedicated for the country's small and medium garment factory owners' needs as their requirements are somewhat different than bigger ones.

He said currently among all large factory members, small members get a little attention about their problems. He said exporters with annual export ranges from $2 million to $10 million are considered as factories and they account for a large amount of foreign currency earnings.

"But I have noticed they are not in the limelight in the BGMEA and to overcome this I believe there should be a cell in particular for them to make their voice heard, " he said.

He said his panel offers highly qualified candidates and shed light on their different aspects of election agenda focused on curving out a path for garment industry trying to recover from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he intends to closely work to chart out new plans how the industry will cope with the post LDC challenges in global market.

Kamal Uddin said the main challenge would be to handle the impact of the withdrawal GSP facilities that the country's exports enjoyed so long as a least developed country. As the WTO rules say a developing country can't enjoy GSP out of LDC category, the challenge will be too big.

In that case he said, "We will work collectively and with our previous industry leaders who are in the government now. We will form a strong cell which will employ lobbyist in the European Union for getting GSP plus instead of GSP."

He said the Sammilito Parishad elected leaders would explore new export market, review existing government's customs policies, work for import-export data automation, simplifying goods delivery process, audit activities and sample clearing.

He said the RMG export is facing many other troubles and he and his panel if elected would work to set up a customs cell in the BGMEA, will work to develop a business exit policy, workers training and fight to mitigate covid caused losses and such other issues.

He said he would work to support sick factories financially and technically so that they can come out of the sick category by resolving debts and lining up new financial solutions.

Kamalk said "Previously when Abdus Salam Murshedy was BGMEA president, Sammiloto Parished leaders helped the sick industries. Out of 289 sick factories 146 were able to bail out from their sick status.

But by this time, along previous 133 numbers, an additional 100 factories were added in the sick category to make a total number of sick industries at 233. "Once we will be elected we will start working to give them an easy exit route out of their sickness status.





Mohammed Kamal Uddin - a successful entrepreneur in the country's garment industry is vying for a post of director in the upcoming BGMEA election charted for April 4. He is going to contest with a ticket of Sammilito Parishad.Kamal Uddin, Managing Director of Torque Fashions Limited told The Daily Observer that his aim is to sit on the BGMEA leadership team at a time it is facing a new post covid-19 world with unfolding challenges in global market. He wants to help the industry when it wants the most.For example, he said if elected his main focus would be forming a separate cell at BGMEA which would be dedicated for the country's small and medium garment factory owners' needs as their requirements are somewhat different than bigger ones.He said currently among all large factory members, small members get a little attention about their problems. He said exporters with annual export ranges from $2 million to $10 million are considered as factories and they account for a large amount of foreign currency earnings."But I have noticed they are not in the limelight in the BGMEA and to overcome this I believe there should be a cell in particular for them to make their voice heard, " he said.He said his panel offers highly qualified candidates and shed light on their different aspects of election agenda focused on curving out a path for garment industry trying to recover from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he intends to closely work to chart out new plans how the industry will cope with the post LDC challenges in global market.Kamal Uddin said the main challenge would be to handle the impact of the withdrawal GSP facilities that the country's exports enjoyed so long as a least developed country. As the WTO rules say a developing country can't enjoy GSP out of LDC category, the challenge will be too big.In that case he said, "We will work collectively and with our previous industry leaders who are in the government now. We will form a strong cell which will employ lobbyist in the European Union for getting GSP plus instead of GSP."He said the Sammilito Parishad elected leaders would explore new export market, review existing government's customs policies, work for import-export data automation, simplifying goods delivery process, audit activities and sample clearing.He said the RMG export is facing many other troubles and he and his panel if elected would work to set up a customs cell in the BGMEA, will work to develop a business exit policy, workers training and fight to mitigate covid caused losses and such other issues.He said he would work to support sick factories financially and technically so that they can come out of the sick category by resolving debts and lining up new financial solutions.Kamalk said "Previously when Abdus Salam Murshedy was BGMEA president, Sammiloto Parished leaders helped the sick industries. Out of 289 sick factories 146 were able to bail out from their sick status.But by this time, along previous 133 numbers, an additional 100 factories were added in the sick category to make a total number of sick industries at 233. "Once we will be elected we will start working to give them an easy exit route out of their sickness status.