Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:23 PM
Home Business

Investment bids rose by 68.50pc to Tk 95.79b in Oct-Dec: BIDA

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Investment proposals with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have increased by 68.50 percent or by Taka 95,794.719 million during the October to December quarter of 2020 compared to previous July-September period.
During October-December period, BIDA received 365 investment proposals involving Taka 2,35,638.781 million, which was Taka 1,39,844.062 million during the July-September quarter, a BIDA press release said on Monday.
BIDA received 333 proposals for Taka 1,75,137.230 million from local investors during this October-December period while there were 11 fully foreign and 21 joint venture proposals at a cost of Taka 60,501.551 million. According to BIDA, the highest number of investment proposals came for  miscellaneous industries; which was 42.58 percent of the total proposed amount. Proposals for the chemical industries were 30.41 percent.
Proposals for agriculture sector accounted for 10.05 percent while service sector accounted for 8.90 percent and engineering sector 8.05 percent. The investment proposals from local and foreign entrepreneurs are expected to create 62,556 job opportunities in the country.


