ECNEC likely to approve School Meal Project in its next meeting

The government has undertaken the Primary School Meal Project to meet the nutritional needs of government primary school students by providing safe and nutritious food at an initial proposed cost of Tk 17, 290 crore.

It will now be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). If approved, the project will be implemented by the Department of Primary Education from this year to June 2026.

Planning Commission source said that a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) on July 14 last year reviewed the project and it was then restructured by taking into account the recommendations of the committee.

The main objective of the project is to contribute to the education, nutrition, health and social security of all primary school students by 2030 by bringing them under School meal programme in phases; Meeting the nutritional needs of government primary school students by providing safe and nutritious food; Reduce dropout rates and increase admissions and attendance.

Planning Commission member Dr Shamsul Alam said, "The Eighth Five-Year Plan has prioritized bringing all government primary schools under school meal programmes in phases to reduce primary schools dropout rate, improve the quality of education and increase the attendance rate in classrooms." It focuses on improving the quality of education and reducing dropout rates in 2021-2041.

According to sources Bangladesh has achieved significant success in eliminating malnutrition and ensuring food security. In this sector, various effective steps have been taken to achieve the Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. Even then, there is a growing problem of malnutrition among students which is a big challenge in the development of children, especially in education.

Planning Commission member of Socio-Economic Infrastructure Department Moshammat Nasima Begum said, the proposed project will play an important role in meeting the nutritional needs. It will ensure student admission and attendance at 100 percent and dropout rate to decrease significantly. This will play a far-reaching role to increase the overall rate and quality of education and in building an educated, healthy nation. '

The World Food Programme (WFP) first started the school feeding programme in 2001 in primary schools in Bangladesh. With the positive results of this programme, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, through the Department of Primary Education, undertook a project titled School Feeding in Poverty Affected Areas from July 2010 to June 2014 for implementation in selected 8 upazilas of 23 districts in six divisions of the country. The project was then revised three times.

The latest project at a cost of Tk 4,991.96 crore aims at providing nutritious biscuits daily to 31.69 lakh students in 104 upazilas selected in 39 districts of eight divisions of the country. The ECNEC approved it on July 16, 2017 and the project was later extended to June 2021 without any increase in cost.











