Saiful Islam new head of JnU PR Department

Observer Desk222

Jagannath University (JnU) appointed Saiful Islam as its new head of the Public Relations, Information and Publication Department.

The Public Relations, information and publication department of the university made this announcement on Friday.

The university authorities appointed Saiful as the head of the department on Monday.

Saiful joined the public relations department at the university in 2008. Later in 2015, he was appointed as the deputy director.