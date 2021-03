Anti-independence forces must be tackled by cultural activities: JnU VC

Youths want to see equal rights-laws for all gender: Survey

Muniria Juba Tabligue Committe Bangladesh organised a Milad Mahfil marking the Shab-e-Barat after Esha Prayers at Kagatia Alia Gausul Azam Darbar Sharif in Chattogram on Monday night. photo: observer

