BTCL holds discussion on Independence Day

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) organised a discussion marking the country's Independence Day.

Maintaining the health guidelines, BTCL held the event on March 23, read a press release on Tuesday.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar was present virtually as chief guest while Secretary of Post and Telecommunication Division Md Afzal Hossain presided over the function. Heroic freedom fighter Kazi Sazzad Ali Zahir was the key note speaker. BTCL officials were present at programme virtually.



