Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
Youths want to see equal rights-laws for all gender: Survey

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
DU Correspondent

A recent survey found that the young generation of the country would like to largely see equal rights and laws for both men and women.
The rapid online survey was conducted recently by AIESEC, WeMen View and Prothom Alo Bondhushava with support from Plan International Bangladesh to have a clear understanding of the youth perception between the ages of (18-25) on Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). The survey was based on the second and sixteenth article of CEDAW.
60 per cent of the respondents are undergraduate students. The next major respondents were from HSC backgrounds and post graduate level.  
In the survey, the first question that was asked was if the respondents believed men and women had equal rights. 75.7 per cent responded that they indeed believe that men and women have equal rights.
Approximately 21.7 per cent of respondents responded that men and women do not have equal rights with a very small portion of participants (19) still unsure if men and women have equal rights.
More than half, 53.8% (391 people) responded that they were aware of the CEDAW convention, but the remaining 30.9% (225 people) responded that they did not know and 15.3% (111 people)  were unsure if they knew about the convention. This could imply that young people still lack proper access or exposure to such topics.
Next, the respondents were asked if they knew that Bangladesh has some reservations on CEDAW and hence some laws which restricts rights of women. Most of the respondents (47.5%) were not aware of such laws or reservations and only 38.4% could confidently answer that they were aware that the laws do indeed restrict rights of women.


