Harmful cargoes to be damaged in Ctg Customs House today

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 28: The Chattogram Customs House (CCH) will damage a total of 298 containers of dangerous cargoes today.

The CCH sources said the quantity of cargoes was 6000 tonnes which had been imported from 2009 to 2020.

The importers did not take delivery of those cargoes after repeated attempts from the authorities concerned. Those cargoes will be damaged at a spot near the proposed Bay Terminal on the sea beach of Patenga.

The CCH authorities have already arranged equipment for damaging those cargoes that include crane, trailer and tractors.

In this connection a joint meeting was held on March 25 on the CCH premises.

The Chattogram Port is facing a congestion of containers due to non-delivery of containers for a long time.

CCH sources said those containers had been stockpiled in CPA sheds for a long ten years creating congestion.

CCH sources said it will take at least ten days to damage 298 containers.