Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Harmful cargoes to be damaged in Ctg Customs House today

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 28: The Chattogram Customs House (CCH) will damage a total of 298 containers of dangerous cargoes today.
The CCH sources said the quantity of cargoes was 6000 tonnes which had been imported from 2009 to 2020.
The importers did not take delivery of those cargoes after repeated attempts from the authorities concerned. Those cargoes will be damaged at a spot near the proposed Bay Terminal on the sea beach of Patenga.
The CCH authorities have already arranged equipment for damaging those cargoes that include crane, trailer and tractors.
    In this connection a joint meeting was held on March 25 on the CCH premises.
The Chattogram Port is facing a congestion of containers due to non-delivery of containers for a long time.
CCH sources said those containers had been stockpiled in CPA sheds for a long ten years creating congestion.
CCH sources said it will take at least ten days to damage 298 containers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harmful cargoes to be damaged in Ctg Customs House today
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
ACC needs permission from special court for travel ban on accused
Hefazat to hold nationwide prayers today, demo on Friday
Shalla minorities feel insecure
Kamal smells militant hand behind chaos
EC plans to hold UP polls in six or seven phases
Leftists blame AL, BNP for giving indulgence to ‘destructive’ Hefazat


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft