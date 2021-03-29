Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP accuses govt of destabilising country

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the government has destabilised the country with its 'imprudent' decision like killing of people.
In a statement, he said, "In the last two days, since the great Independence Day, massacres carried out in Dhaka, Chittagong, Brahmanbaria and other areas through the firing of bullets and violence by law enforcers and Chhatra
    League and Jubo League. "People have been shot dead in Brahmanbaria even today (Sunday)."
"The government has made the entire country unstable with its imprudent decision of killing people by getting unnerved in the face of protests and demonstrations by people," the BNP leader said.
He alleged that the government ordered law enforcers to shoot people and gave weapons to the 'ruling party cadres' instead of taking steps to calm the situation. "The government must shoulder the responsibility for the evolving situation."
Fakhrul said many people, including Pir Abdul Hamid of Madhupur, were injured in firing by 'Awami cadres' during a demonstration in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan.
Besides, he said, indiscriminate firing and armed attacks were carried out in different parts of the country, including Dhaka's signboard areas.
Fakhrul condemned the arrest of BNP Executive Committee member advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury in the city.
He demanded the government arrest the 'Awami League cadres' involved in the attacks on people and release Nipun immediately.
"The country's people are living under the rule of an oppressive government. The government has become crazy to shed blood of people by firing bullets on people's chests instead of taking steps to protect public health amid coronavirus transmission," Fakhrul observed.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harmful cargoes to be damaged in Ctg Customs House today
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
ACC needs permission from special court for travel ban on accused
Hefazat to hold nationwide prayers today, demo on Friday
Shalla minorities feel insecure
Kamal smells militant hand behind chaos
EC plans to hold UP polls in six or seven phases
Leftists blame AL, BNP for giving indulgence to ‘destructive’ Hefazat


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft