BNP accuses govt of destabilising country

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the government has destabilised the country with its 'imprudent' decision like killing of people.

In a statement, he said, "In the last two days, since the great Independence Day, massacres carried out in Dhaka, Chittagong, Brahmanbaria and other areas through the firing of bullets and violence by law enforcers and Chhatra

League and Jubo League. "People have been shot dead in Brahmanbaria even today (Sunday)."

"The government has made the entire country unstable with its imprudent decision of killing people by getting unnerved in the face of protests and demonstrations by people," the BNP leader said.

He alleged that the government ordered law enforcers to shoot people and gave weapons to the 'ruling party cadres' instead of taking steps to calm the situation. "The government must shoulder the responsibility for the evolving situation."

Fakhrul said many people, including Pir Abdul Hamid of Madhupur, were injured in firing by 'Awami cadres' during a demonstration in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan.

Besides, he said, indiscriminate firing and armed attacks were carried out in different parts of the country, including Dhaka's signboard areas.

Fakhrul condemned the arrest of BNP Executive Committee member advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury in the city.

He demanded the government arrest the 'Awami League cadres' involved in the attacks on people and release Nipun immediately.

"The country's people are living under the rule of an oppressive government. The government has become crazy to shed blood of people by firing bullets on people's chests instead of taking steps to protect public health amid coronavirus transmission," Fakhrul observed. -UNB







