ACC needs permission from special court for travel ban on accused

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday upheld a High Court verdict that asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take permission from special judge court to impose a travel ban on suspects or accused before leaving the country.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan did not respond to the petition filed by the ACC seeking stay on the HC verdict.

The apex court sent the ACC's plea to the full bench of the Appellate Division and fixed on April 5 for hearing on the petition.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while senior lawyer Probir Neogi appeared for the petitioner during the hearing in the Chamber Judge Court.

On March 16, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman said in a verdict that a specific law or rule was needed soon for imposition of ban on corruption suspects or accused leaving the country.

The graft body will have to take permission from special judge court for imposing ban on suspects or accused leaving the country, said the HC.

In the verdict the HC also ordered for framing a law or rule about travel ban on suspects or accused.

After the verdict, the ACC filed a petition seeking stay saying that the inquiry or investigation into any suspects or accused will be frustrated if the ACC is to take permission from the special judge's court, said the ACC in its stay petition.

Following a writ petition filed by Ataur Rahman alias Sweden Ataur, an executive member of Narsingdi district Awami League, challenging the ACC's action to restrain him from going abroad as an inquiry was being continued.

The HC declared the ACC's action illegal and allowed Ataur to go to Sweden where he lives with his family.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested Sweden Ataur from Malibagh area in the capital on November 1 in 2019.

Ataur is accused in several cases for land grabbing, extortion and cheating.

Later, the ACC issued a notice on August 24 in 2020, asking Sweden Ataur, to submit his wealth statement.

After he submitted the statement, the ACC started an inquiry into his wealth and on December 20 that year, the commission issued a letter to the immigration police to refrain Ataur from going to Sweden.





