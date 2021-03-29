Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hefazat to hold nationwide prayers today, demo on Friday

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Hefazat-e-Islam on Sunday announced to hold nationwide demonstration on April 2, protesting deaths of its activists during clashes with law enforcers over three days.
The organisation also decided to observe a "Doa Dibosh" today (Monday) -- offering prayers for their deceased activists.
Hefazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi and Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque announced the programmes at a press conference held at Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish office in Dhaka's Paltan area after concluding their dawn-to-dusk nationwide hartal.
Addressing the press conference, the Hefazat leaders claimed that 17 leaders and activists of Hefazat were killed in two days. Twelve of them were killed in Brahmanbaria, four in Chattogram and
    one in the Signboard area on the outskirts of Dhaka, they said.
Mamunul Haque said that apart from the dead, about 500 Hefazat men were injured in the attack by police and ruling party leaders and activists. About 200 people have been arrested by the police, he said.
Meanwhile, Hefajat-e-Islam Amir Junayed Babunagari spoke at another press conference at Chattogram Hathazari kachari road on Sunday.  
Babunagari said they will announce their next course of action soon after their internal meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harmful cargoes to be damaged in Ctg Customs House today
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
ACC needs permission from special court for travel ban on accused
Hefazat to hold nationwide prayers today, demo on Friday
Shalla minorities feel insecure
Kamal smells militant hand behind chaos
EC plans to hold UP polls in six or seven phases
Leftists blame AL, BNP for giving indulgence to ‘destructive’ Hefazat


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft