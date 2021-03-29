Hefazat to hold nationwide prayers today, demo on Friday

Hefazat-e-Islam on Sunday announced to hold nationwide demonstration on April 2, protesting deaths of its activists during clashes with law enforcers over three days.

The organisation also decided to observe a "Doa Dibosh" today (Monday) -- offering prayers for their deceased activists.

Hefazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi and Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque announced the programmes at a press conference held at Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish office in Dhaka's Paltan area after concluding their dawn-to-dusk nationwide hartal.

Addressing the press conference, the Hefazat leaders claimed that 17 leaders and activists of Hefazat were killed in two days. Twelve of them were killed in Brahmanbaria, four in Chattogram and

one in the Signboard area on the outskirts of Dhaka, they said.

Mamunul Haque said that apart from the dead, about 500 Hefazat men were injured in the attack by police and ruling party leaders and activists. About 200 people have been arrested by the police, he said.

Meanwhile, Hefajat-e-Islam Amir Junayed Babunagari spoke at another press conference at Chattogram Hathazari kachari road on Sunday.

Babunagari said they will announce their next course of action soon after their internal meeting.






