Shalla minorities feel insecure



Traumatized 101-year old woman Mahamaya Das, laments, as she has lost all her valuables in the attack on her locality recently. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Several hundred supporters of Hefazat-e Islam attacked, vandalised and looted at least 75 Hindu houses in Sunamganj's Noagaon village on March 17 morning over a Facebook post.

The Correspondent of the Daily Observer has paid a visit to the spot along with a group of civil society representatives on

Saturday, where a group of victims of this community expressed their profound gratitude to the government because of providing supports, aids and monetary help.

But they also informed that this temporary support is not enough, rather a permanent security must be ensured so that they can enjoy their human rights like any other citizen of the country.

Mahamaya Das, 101-year old woman, still traumatized, was lamenting, as she has lost all her valuables in one such attack.

Sharing her experience of the terrible attacks, she said she thought another 1971 like movement had began when she heard the screams of crowds shouting against the Hindus.

They have taken away a pair of thin gold ear ring (kaner dul) that was gifted to her by her mother long ago, destroyed her houses, temple where she and other members of her family were worshiping since last 50 years.

Drawing the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, this elderly woman said, "We had lost everything now if we lose our upcoming monsoon Boro harvest, we will face serious financial crisis."

"Most of our croplands are located on the attacker's territory so we are afraid we might face another attack during the harvesting. We urge the government to ensure security so that we can harvest our Boro crop. This is the only seasonal rice our sons cultivate in a year, rest of the time we do not have any alternative source of income. So we are totally dependent on this crop," mumbled Mahamaya.

Ragini Das, 35-year old, a mother of four children, very recently had a mastectomy of her left breast, is also facing serious insecurity after being threatened by a group of attackers.

"Yesterday I went to the nearby crop field to graze our cows, when I heard some instigating words which was clearly targeted at me. They said this time they would not spare our lives. They would kill us if we go to collect our crops," she said with a sobbing voice.

Talking to this correspondent she also said the attackers had looted Tk10,000 which she had saved over the years by selling cow's milk to hire day-labourers to cutting the rice.

Expressing her worries, she said now she is nervous as to where from she would get the money to hire harvesters this year.

An 85-year old Subashini Das, said they cultivate one season Boro rice every year, if they lose this crop that means all the members of their family would starve.

When asked what she did during the attack, she said that her sons, daughters in law, grandsons and granddaughters had fled to a nearby cropland, while she hid herself in a toilet.

"I cannot run so I had hidden myself in a toilet, but the attackers had broken the tin made toilet and came to attack me with a long machete. I begged them for my life saying Baba (my sons) do not kill me I am such an elderly woman," she said in a terror filled voice.

Sunamganj's Noagaon village, under Shalla upazala, is considered to be the most remote part of the country.

The poor Hindu people live in this village since the British period and all depend on agriculture and fishing from the haor.

Rajat Chandra Das, a 72 years old freedom fighter, whose crests and certificates have been burned by the attackers, said that they will not get back again the belongings they have lost during the attacks.

"But now the rest should be protected, like our upcoming harvest collection. We are truly afraid to go there to collect our crops," he said.

"All the hopes and smiles of our family are rooted to this crop. Through this harvest, we manage all expenditures including new dresses for our family members during Durga Puja festival. So, if we lose this harvest we will face some bad days ahead," he said.

Asked if they have received any further threat, he said already they have received some provocative gestures and remarks from the attackers.

When asked what steps could be taken to normalize the situation, Associate Professor Robaet Ferdous of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the University of Dhaka, said the attack had damaged communal harmony but added, "People to people relations and trust must be restored here. We have to make sure that such incidents do not recur. The government must take adequate measures to diffuse the situation," said Prof Ferdous, the coordinator of the delegation.

However, talking to the Daily Observer UNO Al Moktadir Hossain, said they have taken adequate measures to ensure security to minority people.









