Kamal smells militant hand behind chaos

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday claimed militant organizations might be involved with the recent violence and subversive activities that took place during the Hefazat's hartal.
Warning of stern action against such activities, Kamal said, "It's not sure, but apprehended that radical organizations, which had tried earlier to create anarchy in the country, might be involved in recent violence and subversive activities. We are keeping vigilance on the overall situation. The government will take stern action
    against such subversive acts during the hartal."
The Minister made the remark while talking to journalists at his Secretariat office on the day.
Activists of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh went berserk in Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Dhaka and some other places in the country today during their daylong hartal.
Kamal urged the hartal supporters to refrain from doing such destructive activities.
He said, "Tense situation has been created in the country by spreading rumour. Attempts are being made to create sabotage against the state."
"We are also investigating whether any vested quarter is instigating Hefazat. It was seen earlier that the persons involved with such destructive activities have a background of Jamaat-e-Islami or its student front Islami Chhatra Shibir. Leadership of all radical groups including Ansarullah Bangla Team, Harkatul Jihad or any other groups come from Jamaat or Shibir," he added.
In a statement, the Home Ministry said the hartal supporters must stop involving themselves in destructive activities that are damaging lives and properties of the people. Otherwise, the government will take stringent measures to protect the people and their properties.
The statement also said that vested quarters have been using minor madrasa students bringing them to the street for strengthening their movement and destroying the properties of general people and government establishments.


