Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:28 AM
EC plans to hold UP polls in six or seven phases

EVMs to be used partially

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Mohammad Zakaria

The Election Commission has decided in principle to hold the general elections to over 4000 union parishads in six or seven phases, an EC official said.
The Election Commission has a plan to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) partially in the upcoming union parishad (UPs) polls across the country, he added.
The Commission had already announced polls schedule that the general elections to 371 UPs polls will be held on April 11, he also said.
The polls schedule of the rest union parishads will be announced after Eid-ul-Fitr, he said,
"We have already announced schedules of 371 UPs in the first phase."
The EC had already sought voter lists from all election offices across the country. The final voter list will be prepared by March, he said.
"As the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic is raging across the country, the Commission has primarily announced election schedule of some UPs. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the EC will use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in
    all phases partially in the upcoming UPs polls," he added.
About the matter, Election Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam said, "We will use EVMs in the lowest tier elections to the local body polls partially. We have successfully used EVMs in the last municipality polls across the country," he also said.
On March 3, the EC declared polls schedule that 371 union parishads polls would be held on April 11 in 18 districts where the Commission would use EVMs in 30 UPs polls.
The last elections to more than 4,000 Union parishads were held in six phases from March to June in 2016.
The candidates are now allowed to use party nominations and symbols in the local government elections.
The term of a union council consisting of a chairman and members representing the wards is five years from the date of the first meeting.


