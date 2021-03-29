Video
Leftists blame AL, BNP for giving indulgence to ‘destructive’ Hefazat

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Leaders of the so-called leftist political parties on Sunday blamed the ruling Awami League (AL) and BNP for the destructive violence and unnecessary hartal across the country by Hefazat-e-Islam, a large communal force in the country.
While talking to the Daily Observer different political leaders said that earlier indulgence of the government to Hefazat and silent support from the BNP made Hefazat threat to our independence and ideology of the Liberation War.
    All leaders identified Hefazat as an updated version of the anti-ideological forces of our Liberation War.   
Rashed Khan Menon, President of Workers Party of Bangladesh, said, "Sculpture breaking, communal attacks, the Shalla incident all are interrelated. Ultimately to destabilize the country they called the hartal. However, hartal was not successful. The reason is that the entire country was normal except for some areas of Chattagram, some parts of Sylhet and Jatrabari in Dhaka."
"Today's incident is the result of the government's indulgence to the Hefazat," Menon added.
Hasanul Haq Inu, President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), told the Daily Observer, "Those who opposed our independence in 1971, the identified agents of Pakistan, have come out on the field in the name of Hefazat-e-Islam. This Hefazat does not represent Islam. They are not scholars of Islam. They are top to bottom political mullahs and religious businessmen."
"This Hefazat, just like in '71, has declared war against the state by making the mosques and madrasas its arsenals. They have destroyed different memorials of the Liberation War, portrait of Bangabandhu and various state-owned infrastructures in different parts of the country including Brahmanbaria in the name of protesting Modi's visit. Their motive is very clear. So, they should be suppressed just like the suppression of militants," he added.
Inu also said, "BNP's mysterious silence on Hefazat's provocative rhetorics and attacks on Hindu community centring on the golden jubilee of independence proves that BNP is supporting Hefazat as the May 5 Shapla Chattar incident."
Shah Alam, General Secretary of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said, "The destruction that Hefazat is currently carrying out is entirely against the spirit of our Liberation War. The government is now cracking down on them. But the government has nurtured Hefazat before for it power politics. Through this double standard policy, the government has undermined the ideology of the Liberation War."
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh and their supporters observed its pre-announced nationwide dawn to dusk hartal on Sunday. They called the hartal protesting the deaths of their fellow activists during anti-Modi demonstrations in Brahmanbaria and Chattogram.


