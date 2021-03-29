3 killed in clashes as Hefazat called hartal go unheeded nationwide



Two burning trucks on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Shanarpar of Narayanganj district set fire by pickets during hartal hours on Sunday. At least 10 vehicles in Narayanganj were set ablaze on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram, traffic remained normal. Vehicular movement was thin on the streets in the capital. A large number of law enforcers were seen patrolling major streets across the country including in Dhaka.

The situation at Syedabad bus terminal was normal, sources said. It was the same in Darussalam and Banani. Buses operated through the Mohakhali terminal and there was no picketing, said Tejgaon Industrial Police.

Long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet routes have been suspended since Sunday morning for security reason. However, various types of public transportation services, including buses, were seen operating in the city areas. A number of private cars were also spotted in the streets.

Kamalapur Railway Police Station Duty Officer SI Riaz Mahmud said all the trains have left on time since the morning. The strike has had no effect there.

In the capital's Hefazat activists brought out processions in Lalbagh, Paltan, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque,

Mohammadpur, Basila, Saat Masjid and Jatrabari areas on Sunday. A clash took place between hartal supporters and Awami League supporters in the city's Paltan area.

Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent adds the Brahmanbaria district turned into a battlefield on Sunday centring the daylong hartal called by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh. Hartal supporters staged demonstrations on different roads and highways since the morning.

Madrasa students put up barricade on different roads by felling trees and poles and torching logs.

Demonstrators locked in clashes with law enforcers at Poirtala and Police Lines area in the district town, Cumilla-Sylhet Highway, Bishwa Road area and other places that left two dead. One of the deceased was identified as Al Amin,19, son of Sufi Ali in Sarail upazila.

Locals said the two bullet-hit youths were rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital in the afternoon. They died there later.

Meanwhile, another youth Nurul Amin, who received bullet wounds on Saturday, died at a hospital on Sunday. With this, the death toll from the clashes took place from Friday to Sunday rose to nine.

Although police and administration sources confirmed the news of clashes, they did not confirm any death in the clash.

They also damaged Chattogram-bound 'Sonar Bangla Express' train from Dhaka throwing stones. Police and hartal supporters locked in chase and counter chase in different areas of the district.

A group of pro-hartal activists on Sunday set fire to the Brahmanbaria Central Public Library during a dawn-to-dusk nationwide hartal. Zilla Parishad building was also torched around 11:00am. Air conditioners exploded after several rooms of the building were set on fire. Sur Samrat Alauddin Kha Sangitangan, pourashava building and upazila land office were vandalised and torched. Sadar Police Station and the Press Club were also attacked.

A development fair organised by the district administration at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta chattar was also set on fire.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the agitators, leaving a number of people injured. They were admitted to the District Sadar Hospital.

Our Narayanganj Correspondent added a man was injured when Border Guard Bangladesh opened fire after being attacked by picketers in Sanarpar bus stand area in Narayanganj around 11:00am.

Injured Mohammad Shakil, 26, an employee of a furniture shop, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He sustained bullet injury in his right leg.

Shahadat Hossain, a picketer who took him to the hospital, claimed the BGB men asked them to disperse when they blocked the road. A clash between Hefazat picketers and BGB ensued. Shakil's father Abul Kasem said that his son was in the shop when he was hit by a stray bullet.

After the incident, agitated locals threw stones and brick chips, damaging at least 10 vehicles on Dhaka-Chattogram highway where Hefazat activists put barricades, halting traffic movement.

In Rajshahi, a BRTC bus parked inside Naodapara Truck Terminal was set on fire around 6:30am, which also damaged another bus parked there, police said. On information, fire fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

A case will be filed with the Shah Makhdum Police Station in this regard, police said.

Our Sylhet Correspondent writes Hefazat-e-Islam activists brought out processions in different parts of the city including the Court Point after the Fazr prayers.

The miscreants set two buses of state-owned Bangladesh Road Transport and Corporation (BRTC) on fire at Rajshahi Truck Terminal in the city's Amchattar area on Sunday.

Saiful Islam Khan, Officer-in-Charge of Shah Makhdum Police Station, said police are investigating the incident.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent added that at least 15 people, including the Officer-in-Charge of Sirajdikhan Police Station, were injured in a clash between police and Hefazat-e-Islam activists in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj Sunday noon during the dawn-to-dusk hartal enforced by Hefazat-e Islam.

Abdul Momen, Superintendent of Munshiganj police, said five policemen, including Sirajdikhan OC SM Jamal Uddin, were injured in the incident.







