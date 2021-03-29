Corona patients struggling to get beds at hospitals in capital

Coronavirus infection continues to rise in Dhaka making it difficult for patients to manage beds in government and private hospitals.

The authorities, at several private hospitals, both listed and unlisted corona dedicated hospital, said they were forced to return patients every day due to lack of beds.

Over the last six days, the number of daily infection has remained over 3,500.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on March 28 said corona's daily sample testing, detection, recovery and mortality increased this week (March 21 to March 27) compared to last week (March 14 to March 20).

Shamim Hossain, a resident of Mirpur, could not be admitted to any of the three private and two government hospitals he tried.

As he had to stay at home his son Shiraj Ahmed and son's wife Shahana Akhter also became infected.

Shiraj said, "I used to stay in a hospital with my father and I might have been affected by him."

Last week, a total of 12,470 people were identified with coronavirus and this week number has risen to 23,100.

The detection rate has increased by 85.24 percent. As many as 10,408 people recovered last week.

This week the number of recovery is 13,204. The recovery rate has increased by 26.86 percent. 141 people died last week and 201

people this week. The mortality rate has increased by 42.55 percent.

The DGHS in a press release on Sunday said there was no ICU bed in top five hospitals.

Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in the capital has 16 beds, Kurmitola General Hospital has 10 beds, Dhaka Medical College Hospital 10 beds, Mugda General Hospital 19 beds and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has 16 beds.

Only two out of 16 beds in Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital, one out of six in Government Employees Hospital and two out of 15 Infectious Disease Hospital are vacant. There are 103 patients in the 108 beds of government hospitals reserved for corona patients. There are only five empty beds.

On the other hand, in the private hospitals listed by DGHS, out of the 188 beds allotted for corona patients, 143 patients were admitted and 45 beds were vacant.

There are a total of 296 ICU beds in the government and private hospitals listed by the DGHS in Dhaka. Of them, 246 patients were admitted and 50 beds were empty.

Public health experts said patients are returning home as they cannot be admitted to hospital but in the context of this country, complete isolation of these patients is not possible at home. Infections will increase at a compounding rate due to them.

Mushtaq Hossain, an adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "When we are forced to send a patient back from hospital, it is easy to say that many more are being infected through it."

The main reason is the weakness of the institutional isolation or quarantine system. There are no other facilities in Dhaka for many people to stay in isolation, he said.

He further said, "At the book fair, everyone is entering wearing masks. But after entry the mask is removed. There is no such thing as social distance. People are carrying masks just to cross the gate."

Alamgir Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer of IEDCR said, "If a person affected by corona does not have proper isolation system, his whole family can be affected. That is why the rate of infection is increasing every day."



