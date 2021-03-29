Record number of applicants this year

The number of application for the Dhaka University admission test under 2020-21 academic session broke the record of previous year.

This time, a total of around three lakh and twenty two thousand applications have been submitted while it was around two lakh and seventy thousands last year.

Dhaka University online

admission committee Convener and Computer Science and Technology Department Prof Md Mustafizur Rahman said the number of applications submitted this time was more than that of the last year.

"We expect it will be around three lakh and fifty thousand till the end of the date," the Convener added.

The applicants can correct any information given in the submitted application till April 8.

Other than this, the deadline to pay fee is April 1.

The online application process for DU entry test began from 4:00 pm on March 8, which will continue till March 31.

A unit examination will be held on May 21, B unit examination on May 22, C unit examination on May 27, D unit exam on May 28 and F unit examination on June 5 in the eight divisional cities.

Each test will be held from 11am to 12:30pm. This year, the examinations will be held for a total of 120 marks out of which MCQs will carry 60 marks and written part will carry 40 for A, B, C and D unit.

There will be 20-mark assessment on SSC and HSC results while it was 80 in the previous academic year.

As for the F unit, MCQ will be held on 40 and written test 60 marks.





